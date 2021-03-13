Bradley has opened Grapefruit League action with three straight scoreless innings, striking out two while walking one and giving up three hits.

Bradley joined the Phillies on a $6 million deal in January and appears to be firmly in the closer conversation, with Hector Neris looking like his main rival. Neris has strikeout upside that Bradley can't touch, as he's topped out at a 37.4 percent strikeout rate, a full 10 ticks above Bradley's career high of 27.4 percent, but Bradley has generally been better at keeping runs off the board nonetheless. He owns a 2.95 ERA since converting to a relief role in 2017, while Neris owns a 3.61 mark over that stretch and has finished above 4.50 in two of the last three years.