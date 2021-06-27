Bradley allowed a solo home run in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

With Philadelphia's closing committee performing poorly lately, manager Joe Girardi turned to Bradley to protect a three-run lead Sunday. The 28-year-old was able to overcome a one-out homer to Kevin Pillar to secure his first save of the year. Bradley has hardly inspired confidence this year with a 4.24 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB across 17 innings. In addition to Sunday's save, the reliever has added a hold, a blown save and a 3-1 record across 20 outings. Bradley saw some time as a closer in Arizona in 2019, so he may continue to get ninth-inning looks while both Hector Neris and Jose Alvarado work through their struggles.