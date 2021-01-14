Bradley signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bradley was non-tendered by Cincinnati in early December and was one of the top relief options in free agency. The right-hander spent time with the Diamondbacks and Reds in 2020, recording six saves while posting a 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 18.1 innings. He could work in some high-leverage situations for Philadelphia and could contend for save chances in 2021, especially if Hector Neris struggles.