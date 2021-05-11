Bradley (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment Wednesday, making his first appearance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The righty made four early-season relief appearances, two scoreless and two with earned runs, before being placed on the injured list April 11. Bradley has proven effective in high-leverage situations in recent years and will likely receive such opportunities with the Phillies upon returning to full health.
