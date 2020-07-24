Gamboa was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.
The move creates space on the 40-man roster for the team to add Phil Gosselin. Gamboa has been considered an interesting prospect at times, but primarily for his glove and legs, as his bat is yet to come around. He stole 21 bases in 113 games for Double-A Reading last season but hit just .188/.305/.270. Whether or not another team wants to take a chance on the 22-year-old in hopes that he'll eventually figure out how to hit remains to be seen.