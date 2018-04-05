Phillies' Arquimedes Gamboa: Headed to Clearwater
Gamboa will open the season with High-A Clearwater, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
He logged 79 games at Low-A last season, posting a .261/.328/.378 slash line, which was good for a 105 wRC+. Gamboa displays excellent contact skills (14.9 percent strikeout rate) and grades out as a plus runner. At 6-foot, 175 pounds, it's possible he is also able to develop double-digit homer pop. The toolsy middle infielder won't turn 21 until September and will move up prospect lists if he hits this season.
