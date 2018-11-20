Phillies' Arquimedes Gamboa: Joins 40-man roster

Gamboa's contract was selected from High-A Clearwater on Tuesday.

Gamboa struggled in his first taste of High-A, hitting .214/.304/.279 across 114 games with the Threshers in 2018, but the Phillies still felt the 21-year-old switch-hitter was worth protecting from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The toolsy middle infielder grades out as a plus runner who could develop into a double-digit homer threat, though he'll need to course-correct his contact rate (22.3 percent strikeout rate in 2018) if he wants those skills to shine through.

