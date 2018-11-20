Phillies' Arquimedes Gamboa: Joins 40-man roster
Gamboa's contract was selected from High-A Clearwater on Tuesday.
Gamboa struggled in his first taste of High-A, hitting .214/.304/.279 across 114 games with the Threshers in 2018, but the Phillies still felt the 21-year-old switch-hitter was worth protecting from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The toolsy middle infielder grades out as a plus runner who could develop into a double-digit homer threat, though he'll need to course-correct his contact rate (22.3 percent strikeout rate in 2018) if he wants those skills to shine through.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...