Gamboa was optioned to Double-A Reading on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

As a member of the 40-man roster, Gamboa got to spend the first part of spring training on the big-league side, though he was never in contention for a roster spot. He spent the full season at High-A Clearwater last year, hitting a weak .214/.304/.279, but will nonetheless get to try his hand at a higher level this year. His glove will continue to be his carrying tool, but he'll need to do at least something with his bat if he's ever to make an impact at the highest level.

