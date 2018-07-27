Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealt to Phillies
Cabrera was traded from the Mets to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
He should slide in as the Phillies' everyday shortstop, pushing Scott Kingery to a utility role. Cabrera is hitting .277/.329/.488 with 18 home runs, 48 runs and 58 RBI this season. The move probably won't have a major impact on Cabrera's fantasy value over the final two months, although he will enjoy a home park upgrade and will join a better lineup. He is a free agent after this season.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in four, scores twice•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: In Friday's lineup•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Injures hand Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Goes deep in return to lineup•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Makes pinch-hit appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...