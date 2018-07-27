Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealt to Phillies

Cabrera was traded from the Mets to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

He should slide in as the Phillies' everyday shortstop, pushing Scott Kingery to a utility role. Cabrera is hitting .277/.329/.488 with 18 home runs, 48 runs and 58 RBI this season. The move probably won't have a major impact on Cabrera's fantasy value over the final two months, although he will enjoy a home park upgrade and will join a better lineup. He is a free agent after this season.