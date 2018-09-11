Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cabrera will head to the bench for the second half of Tuesday's twin bill after going hitless in four at-bats during Game 1. Scott Kingery will cover shortstop in his stead, hitting eighth.

