Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Cabrera (calf) is out of the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera will remain sidelined for the second straight day after leaving Monday's contest with a left calf strain. In his place, J.P. Crawford will start at shortstop and bat eighth in the order. Consider Cabrera day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener in Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories