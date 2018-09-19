Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Cabrera (calf) is out of the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera will remain sidelined for the second straight day after leaving Monday's contest with a left calf strain. In his place, J.P. Crawford will start at shortstop and bat eighth in the order. Consider Cabrera day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener in Atlanta.
More News
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Suffers calf strain•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not starting Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....