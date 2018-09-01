Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Smashes walkoff homer

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a walkoff solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday against the Cubs.

After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Cabrera took Steve Cishek deep with one out in the 10th inning to end things. It was just Cabrera's third homer in 30 games with the Phillies and his first since Aug. 5, though it came at a perfect time. He's now 25-for-114 (.219) with three homers and 10 RBI since joining the Phillies in late July.