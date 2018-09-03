Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Swats solo homer in loss

Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

Cabrera put the Phillies up 1-0 with his solo shot off Jose Urena in the second inning, though that would be the team's only run. The 32-year-old has now homered twice in the last four games, bringing his season total to 22, just three shy of his career high (25) set in 2011.

More News
Our Latest Stories