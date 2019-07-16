Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Davis must be getting to know Interstate 476 between Allentown and Philadelphia quite well, as he's set for his sixth separate stint with the Phillies this season. He owns a strong 2.72 ERA at the Triple-A level but a 7.20 mark in the big leagues. Edubray Ramos (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

