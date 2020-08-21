site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-austin-davis-dfad-by-philly | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Austin Davis: DFA'd by Philly
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 21, 2020
at
4:02 pm ET 1 min read
Davis was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.
The 27-year-old was optioned to the alternate training site last week and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. Davis made the Opening Day roster, but he appeared in only four games and allowed seven runs on 10 hits in three frames.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/16/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/18/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read