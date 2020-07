Davis (illness) was activated from the injured list Thursday and will be part of the Phillies' Opening Day roster.

Davis has failed to impress in parts of two big-league seasons thus far, posting a 5.04 ERA and a 4.97 FIP in 55.1 innings of work. In theory, he could be used to help shut down lefties, but left-handed hitters have hit .286/.375/.548 against him in 97 plate appearances. He's unlikely to see any high-leverage work this season.