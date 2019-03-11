Davis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Davis was playable but not particularly impressive in his 34.2-inning debut last season, finishing with a 4.15 ERA. The Phillies added a pair of lefty relievers in Jose Alvarez and James Pazos over the winter, so he's now fourth on the left-handed relief depth chart behind that pair and Adam Morgan.

