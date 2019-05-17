Davis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Davis was promoted from Triple-A at the start of the week and allowed three runs on five hits across five innings out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old returns to Lehigh Valley, where he has a 1.13 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 19 innings this season.

