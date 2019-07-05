Davis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Davis was knocked around for three runs on a pair of hits -- including a homer -- in his return to the majors Thursday, and has now allowed multiple runs in three of his seven outings with the big-league team this season. He's been more than serviceable at Triple-A the past two years, but so far he's been unable to carry that success over to the highest level. Yacksel Rios takes Davis' spot in the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories