Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with lower-back tightness.

This comes after Davis fired a scoreless inning during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. It's unclear how long the issue will keep the reliever sidelined at this point, but he'll be eligible to return Aug. 26 should he prove ready. Mark Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move.

