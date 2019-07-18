Phillies' Austin Davis: Sent to Triple-A
The Phillies optioned Davis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
A lengthy rain delay resulted in starter Nick Pivetta pitching just 2.1 innings in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers, requiring the Phillies to use five relievers to cover the final 6.2 frames. Davis was needed for the final two innings, during which he surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk to go with four strikeouts. Since he tossed 51 pitches in the outing, he was unlikely to be available over the next couple days, prompting Philadelphia to swap Davis out for a fresh relief arm in Cole Irvin.
