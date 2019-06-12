Davis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Davis made two appearances out of the bullpen during his most recent stint with the Phillies, allowing a pair of runs on two hits and four walks across two innings of work. He'll head back to the minors to free up a spot on the roster for Edubray Ramos (shoulder), who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale.

