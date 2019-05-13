Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Davis will take the roster spot of Edubray Ramos (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list Monday. The 26-year-old Davis has made just one appearance for the big club this season, firing two scoreless innings against the Rockies in April, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three. In 11 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season, the southpaw owns a 1.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 16 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories