Phillies' Austin Davis: Summoned from minors
Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Davis will take the roster spot of the struggling Hector Neris, who was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move. Through 36.2 innings with Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, Davis owns an impressive 2.70 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB. The southpaw -- who owns reverse splits -- should see work in middle innings during his time with the big club.
