Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Davis will replace Cole Irvin -- who was sent to the minors Monday -- on the roster and in the bullpen. In four appearances with the Phillies this season, Davis owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in seven innings of relief.

