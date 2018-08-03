Phillies' Austin Davis: Tosses pair of scoreless innings
Davis kept the Phillies in a game which they would eventually win Thursday against the Marlins by tossing a pair of scoreless innings, striking out one batter.
Davis entered the seventh inning with the Phillies down a run and proceeded to retire six straight batters without issue, getting four groundouts, a strikeout and a popout. The Phillies did add another lefty reliever at the deadline in Aaron Loup, but Davis' job doesn't appear to be under immediate threat. Through 21.1 innings, he has a 3.38 ERA and a stellar 1.86 FIP, numbers which easily beat those of Loup (4.54 ERA, 3.62 FIP) and Adam Morgan (4.76 ERA, 4.94 FIP).
