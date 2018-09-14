Phillies' Austin Listi: Named best hitter in Phillies' system

Listi won the Phillies' Paul Owens Award, naming him the best position player in the team's farm system, Ben Harris of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Listi earned the award by posting a .312/.412/.502 line with 18 homers in 123 games split between High-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading. Despite the strong performance and the award, Listi doesn't have much prospect pedigree. The 503rd-overall pick in the 2017 draft, Listi was old for High-A as a 24-year-old and around average age for Double-A. As a first baseman and corner outfielder, he'll have to keep hitting at a similar level next season at Triple-A to really put himself on the map as a legitimate prospect.