Falter was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
Falter hit the injured list on the final day before the break, but he was merely out due to contact tracing and never tested positive for the virus himself, so it's no surprise to see him back so soon. He's been largely effective in a multi-inning relief role outside of a five-run blowup against the Cubs in early July, as his 4.58 ERA comes with a very encouraging 20:1 K:BB in 17.2 innings.
