The Phillies are expected to recall Falter from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Monday's series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

According to Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies are expected to deploy Falter as a "piggyback" pitcher behind Monday's starter, Spencer Howard, who hasn't covered more than four innings in any of his three starts to date. A tandem-starter arrangement between Howard and Falter could serve to maximize the effectiveness of both pitchers while also keeping their innings in check over the course of the season. Like Howard, Falter is one of the more prized young arms in the organization, and he proved worthy of a stiffer test after a strong start to the season at Triple-A. Through his seven outings at Lehigh Valley, Falter posted a 1.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 42:8 K:BB in 29.2 innings.