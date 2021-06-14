Falter was called up as expected ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The lefty is expected to follow right-handed starter Spencer Howard on Monday, as Howard has yet to throw more than four innings this season. Falter allowed two runs in two innings of work in his big-league debut back in April but has pitched very well in six starts and one relief appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, cruising to a 1.82 ERA and a 36.2 percent strikeout rate. That dominance is out of line with his scouting reports, however, as he's considered more of a back-end starter as a prospect.