Falter (0-3) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The 25-year-old was sent down by Philadelphia in early July, but he rejoined the major-league club ahead of Sunday's start since Zach Eflin (knee) is on the injured list. Falter matched his longest start of the season Sunday but gave up four runs between the third and fourth innings to take his third loss of the season. In spite of his lackluster results against the Cubs, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in the rotation while Eflin remains sidelined. Assuming Falter gets another turn through the rotation, he projects to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Friday.