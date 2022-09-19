Falter yielded one run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against Atlanta on Sunday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Falter had earned a win in five straight outings before failing to record a decision in Sunday's loss. The only damage against him came from Robbie Grossman's RBI double in the third frame. Falter is now sporting a 3.68 ERA with a 62:15 K:BB through 17 appearances. The 25-year-old southpaw is sporting a 2.45 ERA across his last seven starts. Falter is projected to start at home against Atlanta next week.