Falter struck out six while allowing a run on two hits and a walk over four innings of relief Monday in the Phillies' 12-4 loss to the Reds.

For the second time in his four appearances since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 14, Falter worked as a bulk reliever behind starter Spencer Howard. The 24-year-old lefty was once again the more effective pitcher of the two, as Howard gave up two runs on four hits and two walks over 2.1 innings before giving way to Falter. Though Falter appeared on track to earn his first big-league win after departing with the Phillies up 4-2, reliever Neftali Feliz squandered the lead when he served up a grand slam to Nick Castellanos. Falter could be used as a piggyback reliever once again Saturday in San Diego, when Matt Moore will make a second turn through the rotation.