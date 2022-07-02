Falter didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals. giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.

Called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, the southpaw was on the hook for the loss before the Phillies rallied to tie the score in the fifth inning. Falter tossed 66 pitches (47 strikes) before exiting, and he may not be done bouncing between Triple-A and the majors as Zach Eflin (knee) isn't expected to be sidelined for long. Falter should still line up for at least one or two more starts before Eflin is back depending on how the Phillies handle Monday's off day, but his 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 24 big-league innings this year don't suggest he'll be an appealing fantasy option during that time.