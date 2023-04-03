Falter (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and zero walks over 5.1 innings against Texas. He struck out three.

Falter struggled to keep the bases empty but was able to somewhat limit the damage over five-plus innings of work. He allowed solo home run to Josh Jung in the bottom of the second inning to open the scoring and gave up a go-ahead RBI single to Marcus Semien in the bottom of the fifth. Last season, his first campaign as a starter, Falter posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 74:17 K:BB over 84 innings (16 starts).