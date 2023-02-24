Falter's primary competition for the Phillies' No. 5 starter spot is phenom Andrew Painter, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Falter would be the more traditional selection for the fifth starter's spot, as he has paid his dues and had some success in the rotation last season, but he obviously can't match Painter's upside. The 25-year-old southpaw had a 3.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 76.2 innings as a starter last season.