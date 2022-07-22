Falter will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Falter was sent down in early July and allowed just one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings during a start at Lehigh Valley on July 13. However, he'll rejoin the major-league roster for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs since Zach Eflin (knee) is on the injured list.