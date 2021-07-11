Falter was placed on the COVID-19 injured list prior to Sunday's game against Boston.

Falter is among four Phillies that landed on the COVID-19 list Sunday, a list that also included Sunday's probable starting pitcher Aaron Nola. It's not clear at this point if Falter tested positive for the virus or if he's out because of health and safety protocols. The southpaw's post All-Star break status should become clearer as the week progresses.