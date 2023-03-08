Falter is likely to open the season as the Phillies' fifth starter with Andrew Painter (elbow) injured, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It is not yet known how long Painter might be sidelined, but he's certainly not going to be ready Opening Day, clearing the way for Falter to open as the team's No. 5 starter. Falter pitched well for Philadelphia last season, holding a 3.86 ERA and 74:17 K:BB over 84 innings, with 16 of his 20 appearances coming as a starter. The left-hander has an impressive minor-league track record, as well, particularly when it comes to throwing strikes. Falter is more of a floor than ceiling play but could be worth using in deeper fantasy leagues while he's getting starts.