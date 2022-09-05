Falter (groin) is listed as the Phillies' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Marlins in Philadelphia.

Falter doesn't look as though he'll have to miss a turn through the rotation after he exited his Aug. 31 outing in Arizona with a right groin injury. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Falter's groin showed improvement two days after the start, so he's not expected to face any major restrictions when he takes the hill again Wednesday. Over his last four starts with the big club, Falter has gone 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 0.82 WHIP while racking up 23 strikeouts over 24.1 innings.