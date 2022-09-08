Falter (4-3) earned the win over Miami on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

Falter departed his previous start with a right groin injury, but he didn't end up missing a turn in the rotation and was able to stick around for 74 pitches Wednesday. The left-handed hurler had his four-game streak of quality starts snapped, but he was able to extend his winning streak to four. Falter has been impressive during that span, posting a 2.66 ERA and 18:2 K:BB over 23.2 innings. He's likely to stick in the rotation at least until Zack Wheeler (forearm) is ready to return.