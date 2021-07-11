Falter was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday due to contact tracing, but he has not tested positive, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Falter was placed on the injured list after potentially being a close contact to Alec Bohm (COVID-19), the only Phillies player to have tested positive to this point. If he continues to test negative and takes the other required steps to work through the league's health and safety protocols, Falter could return shortly after the All-Star break.