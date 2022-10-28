Falter was left off the Phillies' roster for the World Series on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Falter started Game 4 of the NLCS and allowed four runs over two-thirds of an inning, and he won't be on the active roster for the World Series. The 25-year-old was a solid swingman for Philadelphia this season with a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB across 84 innings.