Falter was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start against the Cubs on Sunday.

As expected, Falter will return to the big leagues for an outing against the Cubs on Sunday. He's produced a 4.82 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 24 punchouts over 28 innings in nine appearances including five starts with the Phillies this season. With Zach Eflin (knee) still on the shelf, it's possible that Falter sticks around as the Phillies' fifth starter for a while.