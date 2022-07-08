Falter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Falter threw four innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk. He also struck out six, his highest mark in any outing in the majors this season. Falter will remain a candidate to work in long relief or make spot starts for the Phillies throughout the season.
