Falter was placed on the COVID-19 injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Falter is joined by JD Hammer as the new additions on the Phillies' list of players ineligible due to COVID-19 protocols. It's not clear at this point if Falter has tested positive for the virus, so it remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined.
