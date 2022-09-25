Falter gave up six earned runs on ten hits and no walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings in a 6-3 loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Falter was done in by the long ball, and the major damage to his line came on a pair of home runs off the bats of William Contreras and Michael Harris. Falter has now made two starts in a row against Atlanta. He only gave up one run in the previous start. It appears that the extra look at his stuff allowed the opposition to get a read on him as a pitcher. Falter's ERA has now risen to 4.21 and he will need to make an adjustment his next time out at Washington if he hopes to pick up his sixth win with only a couple of turns through the rotation left in the season.