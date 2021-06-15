Falter pitched three scoreless innings in long relief Monday against the Dodgers, allowing just one hit and striking out a batter.

Falter was called up ahead of Monday's game and was expected to pitch given Spencer Howard's lack of ability to go deep into games. He was roughed up for two runs on four hits over two innings in his MLB debut in April but was quite impressive against one of the better hitting lineups in baseball. It's unclear if the Phillies plan to send him back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley or if manager Joe Girardi wants to continue to experience with the tandem of him and Howard.