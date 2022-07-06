Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals.
Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
More News
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Replacing Eflin in rotation•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Throws five innings in spot start•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Recalled as 27th man•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Will get spot start Friday•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sent down Sunday•