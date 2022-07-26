Falter is slated to start Friday's game in Pittsburgh.

He'll be making his second straight turn after he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley following the All-Star break to fill the injured Zach Eflin's (knee) spot in the rotation. Falter ended up taking the loss in Sunday's game against the Cubs, working five innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks. Though he'll get the chance to rebound against the Pirates this weekend, Falter may not have much longevity in the rotation if he's unable to markedly improve upon the 5.18 ERA and 1.45 WHIP he's provided in his 33 big-league innings on the season. Eflin appears headed for a prolonged absence, but the Phillies could look to the trade market ahead of the Aug. 2 to seek a potential upgrade over Falter for the fifth spot in the rotation.